Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Sold by SouthState Bank Corp

SouthState Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,649 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,723 shares during the quarter. SouthState Bank Corp's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 195.8% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research cut Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $467.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $346.65 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.96 and a fifty-two week high of $566.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 22.74%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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