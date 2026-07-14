Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Stake Raised by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 2.7% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Roper Technologies worth $75,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,377 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROP opened at $360.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.96 and a 1-year high of $566.24. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $336.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $467.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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