Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Stock Holdings Lowered by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,640 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 10,573 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.'s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $355.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company's fifty day moving average is $336.48 and its 200-day moving average is $360.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.96 and a 12 month high of $566.24.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 22.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $467.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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