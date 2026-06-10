Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Stock Position Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,961 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 43,460 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Roper Technologies worth $58,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $335.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $305.96 and a one year high of $575.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.96.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. Roper Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $472.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roper Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roper Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Roper Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here