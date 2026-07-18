Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Holdings Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,873 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,509.8% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 31,987 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company's stock.

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Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $233.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company's 50 day moving average price is $224.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.48 and a 52 week high of $242.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The company's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.18.

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Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

Further Reading

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