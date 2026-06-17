Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Position Cut by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP trimmed its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 13,899 shares during the quarter. Delta Global Management LP's holdings in Ross Stores were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 27,875 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 150,491 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROST

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total transaction of $3,398,371.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 116,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,935,577.48. The trade was a 11.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $1,174,980.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 104,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,331,883.20. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST opened at $234.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.37. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.49 and a fifty-two week high of $242.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's payout ratio is 24.86%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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