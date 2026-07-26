Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Acquired by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 112.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,936 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,309 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 954 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 3,399 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.3% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 1,421 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company's stock.

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Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $238.89 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $134.37 and a one year high of $242.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm's fifty day moving average is $226.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ross Stores from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ross Stores

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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