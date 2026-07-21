Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,112 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Ross Stores were worth $16,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,788 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,309 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 954 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 3,399 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company's stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Stores from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $235.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.52. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.49 and a 12 month high of $242.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ross Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ross Stores wasn't on the list.

While Ross Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here