Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,155 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 4,965 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC's holdings in Ross Stores were worth $17,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,788 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,309 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 954 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 3,399 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $233.46 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $224.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.48 and a 1-year high of $242.81. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.Ross Stores's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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