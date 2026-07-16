Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,947 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Ross Stores were worth $34,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $868,360,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1,908.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,816,763 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $276,857,000 after buying an additional 1,726,324 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,582,401 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,222,523,000 after buying an additional 1,657,008 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,167,479 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $570,590,000 after buying an additional 1,143,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,750,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ross Stores from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Ross Stores from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ross Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROST

Ross Stores Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ ROST opened at $225.81 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.32 and a 12 month high of $242.81. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $223.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.86%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ross Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ross Stores wasn't on the list.

While Ross Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here