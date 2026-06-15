Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,017 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 7,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,080.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,980.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 104,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,331,883.20. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total value of $3,398,371.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 116,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,935,577.48. The trade was a 11.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $240.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.55. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.49 and a 12 month high of $242.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ross Stores from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ross Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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