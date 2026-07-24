Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,633 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ross Stores worth $72,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,080.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROST

Ross Stores Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $232.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.37 and a 52-week high of $242.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The company's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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