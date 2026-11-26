Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,829 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 95,712 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $48,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $5,938,711,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,193,400 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $3,546,140,000 after buying an additional 549,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,024,203,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,937,995,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ross Stores by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,615,682 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,408,148,000 after buying an additional 3,118,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company's stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $262.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $271.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ross Stores

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CEO James Conroy sold 49,205 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.48, for a total transaction of $11,291,563.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,830,408.52. The trade was a 26.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Brinkley sold 6,424 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.66, for a total value of $1,475,335.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,383.90. This trade represents a 11.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,712 shares of company stock valued at $13,464,490. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $223.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.65. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $257.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 39.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.160-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-8.840 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4450 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.72%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc. is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel, footwear, accessories and home merchandise through its Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS chains. Its stores offer brand-name and designer products at prices generally below those of department and specialty stores. Ross Dress for Less carries a broad selection of clothing for the family, shoes, accessories and home fashions, including furnishings, bedding, kitchenware and décor. dd's DISCOUNTS focuses on value-priced apparel, footwear and home goods.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ross Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ross Stores wasn't on the list.

While Ross Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report