Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,028,237 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 538,707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Ross Stores worth $545,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $868,360,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,763,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1,908.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,816,763 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $276,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ross Stores by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,582,401 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,222,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $204,750,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Ross Stores from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.18.

View Our Latest Report on ROST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total transaction of $3,398,371.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 116,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,935,577.48. The trade was a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $1,174,980.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 104,648 shares in the company, valued at $22,331,883.20. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $240.13 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $224.97 and its 200-day moving average is $204.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.49 and a 12-month high of $242.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.Ross Stores's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ross Stores's payout ratio is 24.86%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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