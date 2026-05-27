Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 13,994 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,114 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of Rossmore Private Capital's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital's holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $132,114,125,000 after buying an additional 8,128,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529,742 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $24,240,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904,434 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,198,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,781,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Trading Up 1.4%

Alphabet stock opened at $384.84 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $338.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $404.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Alphabet's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,564. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 226,481 shares of company stock worth $27,422,061 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $372.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOOG

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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