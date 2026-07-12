Rossmore Private Capital Sells 32,709 Shares of Astrazeneca Plc $AZN

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,683 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,709 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital's holdings in Astrazeneca were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Astrazeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Astrazeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrazeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Astrazeneca by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 304 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrazeneca in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Astrazeneca from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.00.

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Astrazeneca Stock Down 3.7%

NYSE AZN traded down $6.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.86. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,594,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $266.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.24. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $183.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.66. Astrazeneca Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.23 and a fifty-two week high of $212.71.

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. Astrazeneca had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 17.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astrazeneca Plc will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astrazeneca

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

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