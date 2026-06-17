Rothschild Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 80,400 EZCORP, Inc. $EZPW

Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,400 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of EZCORP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in EZCORP by 23.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,375 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter valued at about $1,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in EZCORP by 47.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,291 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 59,339 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in EZCORP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,064 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in EZCORP in the second quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on EZPW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded EZCORP from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research upgraded EZCORP from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised EZCORP from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $37.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EZPW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pablo Lagos Espinosa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 217,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,961,376. This represents a 4.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jason A. Kulas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $671,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 172,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,134.88. This trade represents a 10.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EZCORP Price Performance

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. EZCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.22. EZCORP had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 9.91%.The firm had revenue of $434.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc is a specialty consumer finance company that provides pawn loans and retail merchandise programs primarily through its EZPAWN and Cash Converters brands. The company offers collateral-based loans secured principally by jewelry, electronics, musical instruments and other personal items, alongside check-cashing, money-transfer and bill-payment services. In addition to its pawn lending operations, EZCORP acquires previously pawned or consumer merchandise for resale through its “Sell-It-Now” platform and retail storefronts.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, EZCORP operates in two principal geographic markets: the United States and Mexico.

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