Roubaix Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,811 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000. Dorman Products accounts for 2.1% of Roubaix Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dorman Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 594.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Dorman Products from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DORM

Dorman Products Stock Performance

DORM opened at $141.97 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $128.09 and its 200 day moving average is $120.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.97. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.44 and a 12-month high of $166.89.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $528.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $524.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

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