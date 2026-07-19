Roubaix Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Flywire Corporation $FLYW

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 230,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Flywire as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Leonteq Securities AG grew its position in Flywire by 267.6% in the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 3,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Flywire during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Flywire from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research cut Flywire from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Flywire from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Flywire from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on Flywire

Flywire Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. Flywire Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 78.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.24 million. Flywire had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flywire Corporation will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 178,980 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $3,042,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 959,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,304,037. This represents a 15.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Mohit Kansal sold 3,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $61,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 500,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,491,363.20. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 410,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,493. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corp NASDAQ: FLYW is a global payments enablement and software company that specializes in facilitating complex cross-border transactions. Its cloud-based platform streamlines receivables and payer workflows across key verticals including education, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and commercial services. Flywire's technology integrates with institutional systems to automate payment posting, reconciliation and reporting, aiming to improve the payer experience and accelerate cash flow for its clients.

Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Iker Marcaide as peerTransfer, the company rebranded as Flywire in 2015.

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