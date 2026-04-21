Round Rock Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackSky Technology Inc. $BKSY

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $681,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BlackSky Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BlackSky Technology by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,818 shares of the company's stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA lifted its position in BlackSky Technology by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 497,187 shares of the company's stock worth $9,322,000 after buying an additional 135,013 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in BlackSky Technology by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 70,265 shares of the company's stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company's stock.

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BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

Shares of BKSY opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.25. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company's fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.13 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 65.93% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. As a group, analysts expect that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BlackSky Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BlackSky Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.40.

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BlackSky Technology Profile

BlackSky Technology, Inc operates Earth observation and geospatial intelligence services through a constellation of small satellites and an analytics platform. The company collects and processes high-revisit satellite imagery, enabling near-real-time monitoring of global events and locations. Clients across government, defense and commercial sectors leverage BlackSky’s imagery and data to support decision-making in areas such as supply chain monitoring, humanitarian aid, infrastructure management and security operations.

Founded in 2014 as part of Spaceflight Industries, BlackSky has grown its satellite constellation and analytics capabilities to deliver satellite imagery with high revisit rates and rapid tasking.

Further Reading

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