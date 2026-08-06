Royal Bank of Canada Buys 91,012 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,554 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 91,012 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.25% of Dutch Bros worth $22,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,042 shares of the company's stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company's stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,466 shares of the company's stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 600 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company's stock.

Get Dutch Bros alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 261,055 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $16,451,686.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,410,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $151,928,616. The trade was a 9.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 750,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $47,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 2,410,800 shares in the company, valued at $151,928,616. This trade represents a 23.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 4,086,245 shares of company stock worth $243,021,771 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company's stock.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE BROS opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 102.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.32. The stock's 50 day moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average is $57.57. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.The firm had revenue of $550.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, July 17th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Dutch Bros to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BROS

More Dutch Bros News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dutch Bros this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Dutch Bros reported adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share, above the $0.29 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 32.5% year over year to $550.9 million, exceeding expectations of approximately $525.4 million. Company-operated same-shop sales increased 8.3%. Dutch Bros Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Dutch Bros reported adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share, above the $0.29 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 32.5% year over year to $550.9 million, exceeding expectations of approximately $525.4 million. Company-operated same-shop sales increased 8.3%. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 revenue outlook. Dutch Bros now projects approximately $2.1 billion to $2.13 billion in 2026 revenue, supporting the bullish view on continued sales and unit growth. The company opened 48 shops during the quarter, including 44 company-operated locations, and is targeting 2,029 shops by 2029. Dutch Bros Projects 2026 Revenue and Store Growth

Dutch Bros now projects approximately $2.1 billion to $2.13 billion in 2026 revenue, supporting the bullish view on continued sales and unit growth. The company opened 48 shops during the quarter, including 44 company-operated locations, and is targeting 2,029 shops by 2029. Positive Sentiment: The planned Salad and Go purchase could accelerate expansion. Dutch Bros has offered $105 million to acquire up to 65 shuttered Salad and Go locations across Arizona, Texas and other states. Reusing existing drive-thru sites could give the company a faster and potentially more efficient path to opening new shops. Dutch Bros to Buy Salad and Go Locations

Dutch Bros has offered $105 million to acquire up to 65 shuttered Salad and Go locations across Arizona, Texas and other states. Reusing existing drive-thru sites could give the company a faster and potentially more efficient path to opening new shops. Neutral Sentiment: New limited-time drinks may support customer traffic. The Mexican Mocha and Island Potion beverages provide additional menu innovation and promotional opportunities, though the financial impact is not yet quantified. Dutch Bros Adds New Limited-Time Drinks

The Mexican Mocha and Island Potion beverages provide additional menu innovation and promotional opportunities, though the financial impact is not yet quantified. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risks remain. With a triple-digit price-to-earnings ratio, expectations are high. The Salad and Go transaction would require substantial capital and integration work, while the stock’s initial post-earnings reaction was pressured despite the earnings beat, suggesting investors may be focused on guidance quality and growth costs.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Dutch Bros, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dutch Bros wasn't on the list.

While Dutch Bros currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here