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Royal Bank of Canada Buys 94,793 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
ATI logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada more than doubled its ATI stake in the first quarter, adding 94,793 shares to own 171,029 shares valued at approximately $24.9 million, or 0.13% of the company.
  • Other institutional investors also increased their positions, while ATI CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares for roughly $10.7 million; insiders sold about $34.6 million of stock over the past three months.
  • ATI shares recently traded near their 52-week high, and analysts remain broadly positive, with the stock carrying a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of $187.62.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 124.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,029 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 94,793 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of ATI worth $24,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter valued at $11,683,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 304.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,970 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in ATI by 22.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,458 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,105 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ATI news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $10,699,253.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,014 shares in the company, valued at $39,039,766.98. This trade represents a 21.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 192,199 shares of company stock worth $34,601,100 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of ATI stock opened at $200.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.42 and a twelve month high of $205.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of ATI from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ATI from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $187.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATI

About ATI

(Free Report)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ATI (NYSE:ATI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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