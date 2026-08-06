Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,489 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 62,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.51% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $24,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 311,710 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,965,000 after buying an additional 61,710 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,786 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,311,000 after buying an additional 117,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,561,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 916,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,815,000 after acquiring an additional 386,788 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:HASI opened at $38.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $124.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HASI

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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