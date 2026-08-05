Royal Bank of Canada Has $25.30 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,887 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 154,878 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of CF Industries worth $25,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,458,907 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $579,062,000 after purchasing an additional 146,682 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,587,999 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $321,852,000 after purchasing an additional 476,769 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,249 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $276,123,000 after buying an additional 381,716 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,256 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $302,428,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,147,611 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $243,436,000 after buying an additional 163,320 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CF Industries from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $118.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.42 and a one year high of $141.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from CF Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CF Industries's payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider CF Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CF Industries wasn't on the list.

While CF Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here