Royal Bank Of Canada $RY Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Free Report) TSE: RY by 1,024.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 31,288 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 57.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 39.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,555 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank Of Canada Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of RY stock opened at $209.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $289.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.81. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1-year low of $127.38 and a 1-year high of $218.57.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Get Free Report) TSE: RY last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank Of Canada's previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Royal Bank Of Canada's payout ratio is 42.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Argus set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Bank Of Canada

About Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada NYSE: RY is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada's largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Free Report) TSE: RY.

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