Royal Bank Of Canada $RY Shares Sold by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Free Report) TSE: RY by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,048 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 46,716 shares during the period. Royal Bank Of Canada accounts for 1.8% of Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $30,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank Of Canada stock opened at $181.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $253.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company's 50 day moving average is $168.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.21. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 52-week low of $119.77 and a 52-week high of $182.73.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Get Free Report) TSE: RY last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 15.28%.Royal Bank Of Canada's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Royal Bank Of Canada's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.17%.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada NYSE: RY is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada's largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

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