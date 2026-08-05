Royal Bank of Canada Sells 18,448 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 18,448 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.19% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $29,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 425.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 267.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 727 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.60.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,044 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $560,388.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $437,956.20. This represents a 56.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total value of $3,030,385.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,430,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $155,428,765.11. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 54,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,174 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 2.1%

LMAT opened at $105.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company's 50-day moving average price is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.04.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.07). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. LeMaitre Vascular's dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

Key Stories Impacting LeMaitre Vascular

Here are the key news stories impacting LeMaitre Vascular this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 9.6% year over year to $70.38 million, while EPS increased from $0.60 to $0.74. The company also reported a healthy 24.35% net margin and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. LeMaitre Q2 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 9.6% year over year to $70.38 million, while EPS increased from $0.60 to $0.74. The company also reported a healthy 24.35% net margin and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Management projected fourth-quarter 2026 EPS of $0.75–$0.81, broadly around the $0.79 analyst consensus, suggesting some potential for results to meet expectations later in the year.

Management projected fourth-quarter 2026 EPS of $0.75–$0.81, broadly around the $0.79 analyst consensus, suggesting some potential for results to meet expectations later in the year. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter EPS of $0.74 missed the $0.81 consensus estimate, and revenue of $70.38 million came in below the $71.47 million forecast. LeMaitre Vascular Earnings Results

Second-quarter EPS of $0.74 missed the $0.81 consensus estimate, and revenue of $70.38 million came in below the $71.47 million forecast. Negative Sentiment: Full-year 2026 guidance was reduced to EPS of $2.84–$2.94 and revenue of $274.3 million–$278.3 million, below consensus estimates of $3.00 EPS and $279.9 million revenue.

Full-year 2026 guidance was reduced to EPS of $2.84–$2.94 and revenue of $274.3 million–$278.3 million, below consensus estimates of $3.00 EPS and $279.9 million revenue. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance also trailed expectations, with EPS of $0.66–$0.71 versus $0.73 consensus and revenue of $66.3 million–$68.3 million versus $69.0 million expected.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

Further Reading

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