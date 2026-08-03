Royal Bank of Canada Sells 47,050 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,649 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 47,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of Equifax worth $49,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 310.5% in the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,184,569 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $753,515,000 after buying an additional 3,165,120 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth $2,065,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth $462,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Equifax by 31.4% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,802 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $179.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Equifax from $245.00 to $232.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

Insider Activity

In other Equifax news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,885.02. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $6,506,098.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,808,582.40. The trade was a 12.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $173.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's fifty day moving average is $167.68 and its 200 day moving average is $181.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Equifax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.74 and a 52-week high of $271.84.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Equifax had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equifax's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.390-8.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Equifax's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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