Royal Bank of Canada Sells 93,091 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,685 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 93,091 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of Masco worth $20,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,818,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,948,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 443.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,330,523 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $164,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,815 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,624,841 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $103,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Masco by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,063,286 shares of the construction company's stock worth $384,776,000 after purchasing an additional 977,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company's stock.

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Masco Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE MAS opened at $77.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.32. Masco had a return on equity of 2,379.08% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Masco's dividend payout ratio is 29.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MAS. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Masco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Masco from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore cut Masco from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $79.87.

View Our Latest Report on Masco

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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