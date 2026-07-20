Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 760,318 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $209,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dougherty & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,827,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 877,659 shares of the company's stock worth $244,797,000 after acquiring an additional 201,014 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $2,424,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $2,159,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 363,713 shares of the company's stock worth $101,447,000 after acquiring an additional 58,734 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "hold" rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $360.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $346.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $286.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $232.10 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Further Reading

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