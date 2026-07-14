Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,096 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 69,443 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $55,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company's stock.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $288.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.76. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $232.10 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.90 and a 200-day moving average of $288.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $346.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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