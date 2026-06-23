Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,869 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 56,770 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $76,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company's stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company's stock.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $309.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $232.10 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.14. The company has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $345.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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