Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,536 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,654 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $360.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $345.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $286.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.10. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $232.10 and a 1 year high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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