Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,022 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $1,762,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $357,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 6.4%

RCL opened at $313.24 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $272.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $232.10 and a one year high of $366.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's payout ratio is 36.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $344.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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