Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,433 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,091 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,165,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,088,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,253,450 shares of the company's stock worth $8,438,292,000 after purchasing an additional 187,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,176,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,627,669,000 after purchasing an additional 920,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,576,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,433,052,000 after purchasing an additional 84,202 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,054,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,961,758,000 after purchasing an additional 155,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company's stock.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $293.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $289.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $232.10 and a 12 month high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.Royal Caribbean Cruises's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's payout ratio is 36.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a "hold" rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $345.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

See Also

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