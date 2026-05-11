Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,682 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,181 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE RCL opened at $274.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.77. The firm's 50-day moving average is $277.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.91. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $230.45 and a 12 month high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $351.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 7,854 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $2,562,053.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,695,121.06. This represents a 19.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 245,476 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.54, for a total value of $76,475,593.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,435,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,120,443,401.40. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,967,319 shares of company stock valued at $626,681,935 over the last quarter. 6.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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