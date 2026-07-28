Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD is Extract Advisors LLC's Largest Position

Extract Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,332 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 26,399 shares during the period. Royal Gold accounts for approximately 10.7% of Extract Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Extract Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Royal Gold worth $30,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $3,938,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,916,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company's stock.

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Royal Gold Stock Up 0.0%

RGLD stock opened at $201.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.14 and a 200 day moving average of $242.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $306.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Gold's payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Royal Gold from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Royal Gold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $318.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $280.27.

Get Our Latest Report on Royal Gold

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.74, for a total value of $243,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,646.68. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

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