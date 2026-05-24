Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD Stock Holdings Lifted by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567,727 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 143,598 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.67% of Royal Gold worth $126,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,846 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,608,000 after buying an additional 84,206 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,247 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $33,478,000 after buying an additional 56,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.87, for a total value of $421,218.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,059,521.80. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Isto sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $549,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,417.69. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $1,214,618 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $220.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company's fifty day moving average price is $245.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.98. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $306.25.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD - Get Free Report) TSE: RGL last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.76). Royal Gold had a net margin of 48.59% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $310.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a "neutral" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $273.64.

View Our Latest Report on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

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