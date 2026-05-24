Free Trial
Your $100 Credit Expires Tomorrow! Get MarketBeat All Access
  • 0Days
  • 0Hours
  • 0Minutes
  • 0Seconds
Don't Miss Out
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD Stock Holdings Lifted by Swedbank AB

Written by MarketBeat
May 24, 2026
Royal Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Swedbank AB boosted its Royal Gold holdings by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, ending with 567,727 shares valued at about $126.2 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also increased positions, and overall 83.65% of Royal Gold’s stock is owned by institutions. Insider selling was modest, with two executives selling a combined 4,400 shares over the last 90 days.
  • Royal Gold reported Q2 earnings of $1.92 per share, missing estimates, while revenue of $310.83 million also came in below expectations. The company’s stock traded around $220.29 and it recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.475 per share.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Royal Gold.

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567,727 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 143,598 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.67% of Royal Gold worth $126,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,846 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,608,000 after buying an additional 84,206 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,247 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $33,478,000 after buying an additional 56,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.87, for a total value of $421,218.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,059,521.80. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Isto sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $549,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,417.69. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $1,214,618 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $220.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company's fifty day moving average price is $245.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.98. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $306.25.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD - Get Free Report) TSE: RGL last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.76). Royal Gold had a net margin of 48.59% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $310.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a "neutral" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $273.64.

View Our Latest Report on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Royal Gold Right Now?

Before you consider Royal Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Royal Gold wasn't on the list.

While Royal Gold currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
Where did Vanguard quietly put $101 billion?
Where did Vanguard quietly put $101 billion?
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Ryan Hasson | May 20, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Is Everspin Technologies the Next AI Edge Breakout?
Is Everspin Technologies the Next AI Edge Breakout?
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
2 Software Stocks Turning AI Fears Into Fundamental Gains
2 Software Stocks Turning AI Fears Into Fundamental Gains
By Dan Schmidt | May 21, 2026

Recent Videos

Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You‘ll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You'll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines