Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 2,625,119 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,415,176 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,625,119 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Kinder Morgan worth $148,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $1,132,125,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,569,082 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $185,971,000 after buying an additional 5,333,986 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,477,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,070,100 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $171,845,000 after buying an additional 3,885,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $85,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $203,046.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 182,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,016,508.58. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $52,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,456,809.45. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $752,089. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kinder Morgan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kinder Morgan wasn't on the list.

While Kinder Morgan currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here