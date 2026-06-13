Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,433 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $123,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,417,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 544,978 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $213,435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $956,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $4,695,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,247,566 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $880,237,000 after purchasing an additional 92,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 1,745 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $785,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 21,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,456,750. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Joy Liu sold 1,104 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.02, for a total value of $469,222.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,810,239.58. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,106. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vertex received bullish attention from market commentary highlighting that Wall Street remains interested in the stock despite a bearish “death cross” technical setup, suggesting investors are focusing more on the company’s fundamentals than the chart pattern. Article Title

Vertex received bullish attention from market commentary highlighting that Wall Street remains interested in the stock despite a bearish “death cross” technical setup, suggesting investors are focusing more on the company’s fundamentals than the chart pattern. Positive Sentiment: The company announced new CASGEVY data at the European Hematology Association Congress, including the first European presentation of results in children ages 5–11 and additional global regulatory submissions, which could support longer-term growth for the gene-editing therapy. Article Title

The company announced new CASGEVY data at the European Hematology Association Congress, including the first European presentation of results in children ages 5–11 and additional global regulatory submissions, which could support longer-term growth for the gene-editing therapy. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage have been broadly upbeat on Vertex, including pieces describing it as a favored healthcare stock and a stock some investors view as attractive to buy now, reinforcing confidence in the name. Article Title

Analysts and media coverage have been broadly upbeat on Vertex, including pieces describing it as a favored healthcare stock and a stock some investors view as attractive to buy now, reinforcing confidence in the name. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate for Vertex to $19.24 from $19.36, a small revision that may not materially change the long-term outlook but is a minor headwind for sentiment. Article Title

Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate for Vertex to $19.24 from $19.36, a small revision that may not materially change the long-term outlook but is a minor headwind for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The stock has also experienced a recent pullback in some sessions, reflecting normal volatility and some profit-taking even as the broader narrative remains constructive. Article Title

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $444.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $362.50 and a 12 month high of $507.92. The business's 50-day moving average is $437.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 35.51%.Vertex Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $437.00 to $436.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $612.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $607.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $555.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex's marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

Further Reading

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