Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $319.60 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,119,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 17,250 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 0.7% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Micron Technology worth $319,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 835,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $238,442,000 after acquiring an additional 24,639 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $659,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 268,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $76,543,000 after purchasing an additional 39,574 shares during the period. Alchemi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Storgate LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $737.63.

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Micron Technology Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ MU opened at $981.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,089.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $677.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.52. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

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About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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