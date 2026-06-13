Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,371,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 228,014 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.17% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $92,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,118.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 107.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company's 50-day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.76. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.06 and a fifty-two week high of $82.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. Halozyme Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $107,591.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,891,324.49. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at $51,886,572.40. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 93,250 shares of company stock worth $6,299,746 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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