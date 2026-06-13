Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,103 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of AMETEK worth $110,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 201 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price target on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded AMETEK from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.33.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.3%

AME opened at $226.97 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.43 and a 12 month high of $243.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.92 and a 200 day moving average of $220.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Further Reading

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