Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 11,755 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,099,404 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,755 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $190,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,570,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $272,534,000 after purchasing an additional 194,483 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,284 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $24,164,000 after purchasing an additional 79,465 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 2,398 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 262,917 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $45,613,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 29,075 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,376.64. The trade was a 49.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,089,986.55. This represents a 18.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $301.12 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $271.64 and its 200 day moving average is $221.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $331.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp upgraded Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $267.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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