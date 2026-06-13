Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 36,328 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,978 shares of the software company's stock after selling 36,328 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Autodesk worth $157,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $867,480,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 44,345.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280,515 shares of the software company's stock valued at $675,055,000 after buying an additional 2,275,384 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 326.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 918,010 shares of the software company's stock valued at $291,624,000 after buying an additional 702,974 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,768 shares of the software company's stock worth $289,324,000 after buying an additional 604,235 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 51,159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 512,596 shares of the software company's stock worth $162,836,000 after buying an additional 511,596 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith acquired 3,435 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the acquisition, the director owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,129,934.89. This represents a 14.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Autodesk from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $327.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $198.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.47 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.55 and a 200 day moving average of $255.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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