Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 40,352 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,925 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 40,352 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.7% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $313,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $608.95.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of TMO opened at $468.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $479.14 and a 200 day moving average of $527.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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