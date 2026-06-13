Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 49,261 Shares of AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,343,230 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 49,261 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.80% of AGCO worth $140,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 520.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,801 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 30,030 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth approximately $4,873,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 2,167.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,309 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $16,410,000 after acquiring an additional 150,371 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $844,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other AGCO news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $388,309,809.60. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AGCO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $134.00 target price on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $112.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AGCO Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.60 and a 12-month high of $143.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Corporation will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from AGCO's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. AGCO's payout ratio is 11.57%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

See Also

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