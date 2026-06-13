Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 87,213 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,537 shares of the software company's stock after selling 87,213 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Adobe worth $87,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Adobe from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $278.16.

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Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Trading Down 6.8%

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $204.02 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.90 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The business's 50-day moving average price is $244.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 28.69%.Adobe's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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