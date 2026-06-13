Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,324 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of S&P Global worth $91,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 55,702 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,109,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Peak Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Titan Investment Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $15,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $419.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $424.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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