Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX Holdings Lowered by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. trimmed its position in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 25,554 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.'s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Royalty Pharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Royalty Pharma from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 1 year low of $34.08 and a 1 year high of $59.44.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $630.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $881.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 33.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Royalty Pharma's dividend payout ratio is 63.95%.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In related news, EVP Christopher Hite sold 100,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $5,652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 459,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,965,231.48. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 3,045 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $161,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 191,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,165,559. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 427,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,333,723 in the last three months. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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